Beautiful 2 BR/2BA home, energy-efficient with new appliances and radiant heat. Both bedrooms are private and have huge closets, one with a small storage loft. Close to pavement, convenient to town. Long term rental with a one year lease. $1500/month, heat/propane included, you pay electric. First month and security deposit. Pets negotiable with references. Available now. Give us a call, no texts please. 970-456-2979. https://rockies.craigslist.org/apa/d/crestone-new-house-for-rent-in-crestone/7065426393.html
Related Posts
Veterans Assistance Grant
December 30, 2019
Computer Service/Repairs
December 30, 2019
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
January 17, 2020
Local Weather
Crestone, Colorado
32°Feels like: 23°F
Fair
07:0717:26 MST
Wind: 11mph WNW
Humidity: 38%
Pressure: 30.2"Hg
UV index: 0
FriSatSun
min 11°F
36/15°F
39/21°F
36/15°F
39/21°F
Upcoming Events
-
Cool Block info meetingFebruary 1 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
-
Guided MeditationFebruary 2 @ 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
-
Town of Crestone Planning Commission Regular MeetingFebruary 3 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
-
First Tuesday Class SeriesFebruary 4 @ 10:00 am - 12:30 pm
-
Guru Rinpoche TsokFebruary 4 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Article Categories
- Alternative/Green Building
- Archived Posts
- Birdwatching, Wildlife & Outdoors
- Breaking News
- Classifieds
- Climate & Enviroment
- Columns
- Community Herbalism
- Crestone Energy Fair
- Crestone History
- Crestonians Around The World
- Current Edition
- Fire
- Front Cover
- Gardening, Farming & Ranching
- Headlines
- Hemp
- Hiking, Backcountry & Wilderness
- Hot Topics
- Letters
- Living on the Earth
- Local News
- Owner/Builder
- Politics, Elections & POA
- Previous Editions
- Skies Over Crestone
- Spiritual Centers
- Spirituality
- Uncategorized
Recent Posts
- 2 BR 2 BA new house for rent in the Grants
- NOTICE OF ELECTION TOWN OF CRESTONE, COLORADO
- Beautiful Forest Sanctuary
- Straw Bales $4/ea.
- Head Cook
- ScSEED Development Director
- Handyman Services
- STUDIO APT
- Forest Retreat Room
- 3 BD/2BA – $1,500
- Mosca, Colorado: Then & now
- The Cool Block Program is coming to Crestone