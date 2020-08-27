Stunning Views, many upgrades w/ new appliances, massive windows/majestic views, ensuite bath w/soaking tub, new adjusting Queen bed, gorgeous landscaping w/irrigation, wifi, pet friendly, pics: madamebwolfe.wixsite.com/rentals. $2000/mo, $900/wk, $200/nt, +pet/cleaning fees Call for Long Term Renting: 505-728-0244
