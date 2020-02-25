Beautiful home in Grants, HUGE Windows to soak up stunning views,  New Fridge & gas stove, premier mattress/adjustable base! Luxurious  linens, soaking tub.  60” TV, W/D, landscaped, $2000/mo, $950/week, $200/night + cleaning & pet fees Pics: madamebwolfe.wixsite.com/rentals 505-728-0244