The 1st one is basement level, private, large downstairs area, large bedroom, sitting area, office, separate entrance, full bathroom for $900. The 2nd is a large bedroom on main floor with its own entrance, full bath, $700. Both share kitchen on main floor and are partially unfurnished. Home is on peaceful, wooded land. Utilities included in rent. Prefer a quiet, considerate, clean, non-smoking female. Call 719- 504-2723.