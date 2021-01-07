Huge, 2000 sf UNFURN., fenced grounds, Newer appliances (fridge, DW, gas stove, W/D), new wood burning stove, 3 seasonal porches, refinished wood floors, custom paint. Year lease,$2400/mo. + utilities/pet fee/cleaning fee. 505 728 0244. Pic madamebwolfe.wixsite.com/rentals. Shown by appt. only
