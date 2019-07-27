The Crestone Energy Fair is celebrating our 30th year as an annual event highlighting innovative and visionary energy, building, and human relation’s technologies while networking the skill sets and resources of local, regional and global communities who practice regenerative and whole systems design. We are expanding this year’s event to three days to provide more opportunities for education, networking and community engagement with our theme, “Climate Solutions now for Seven Generations.” Each of us is being called to bring our skill sets, resources, ideas and energy to the table, so please join us for this free, family-friendly, intergenerational event.

Interactive art installation

Seven large cream-colored curves arising from green grass will be the site of a creative hands-on energy exchange. It will serve as a space to integrate and celebrate what this year’s Energy Fair inspires and stirs up. Through engaging with natural materials and with each other, Fair goers will collectively share and exchange offerings embodying visions and intentions for Seven Generations. The art installation is spearheaded by Allison Wonderland and Noah Baen.

Friday, August 16, 4-9pm

The Crestone Songbirds will kick off the event with their beautiful voices and songs regarding healing our connection to the earth. Rich & Ana Cornelius will invite us into the circle and event container as part of our opening ceremony. Rich is a member of the Oneida Tribe of Indians of Wisconsin and was raised on the Reservation near Green Bay, WI. His wife Ana is from Venezuela and they are both Native American educators who have studied with numerous tribal elders, leaders and healers to learn and pass on indigenous knowledge. We are happy to continue the tradition of the Community Food Gathering which connects us together through our food & gardens. Please bring a dish to share as well as your own plate, bowls & utensils. We will round out Friday evening with artistic and musical performances from local youth and we are excited to announce that “Big Horn” will be our Friday night headliner.

Saturday, August 17, 9am-10pm

“Completed Home Tour” registrants will meet at 8am at the Info Booth for 9am-noon tour with Paul Shippee. Please join us for our Keynote Speaker, Lee Temple, at 12:30pm on the main stage for “10 Steps to a Healthier, Safer Planet.” Lee will also introduce The Gallery Stroll which will be set up throughout the weekend to engage participants in dialogue about how we are working toward climate solutions. Speakers, demonstrations and educational booths will be set up throughout the day on alternative building such as strawbale, cordwood, passive & active solar, hempcrete and earthships as well as alternative energy systems such as gasifiers and methane digesters. Beyond Blue-Green will offer innovative ideas for our water use and The Energy Study Group will conduct a collaborative “Teach In” to help inform and educate about the new SLVREC rate structure design. Saturday’s entertainment will include local favorite bands “Blue Rooster” and headliner “Plan Be” and some other surprise performances! Vendor, food and information booths will be offered on Saturday and Sunday as well as a Kids Area hosted in the backyard of the Crestone Inn/Gift Horse.

Sunday, August 18, 9am-8pm

“Under Construction Home Tour” registrants will meet at 8am at the Info Booth for 9am-noon tour with Goldie Mariola. (Please see article in this month’s Eagle to learn more about all of the tours being offered). Sunday’s presentations will shift into self-care with body movement practices such as Tai Chi, Qi Gong and Tibetan Breathwork. We are also encouraging deeper dialogue and talking circles with conversations such as “Real Love” with Ramloti from the Ashram, Cacao Ceremony with Worldchangers, “The Indigenous Connection” with Jiiniikwe Medicine Bird, as well as NVC and Restorative Justice practices. Don’t miss Shumei’s Hikari Taiko drumming performance at 2pm! We will close out the fair with headliner “Original Currency” and closing circle. Many thanks to all of our sponsors: Saguache County & Commissioners for our Sales Tax Grant, ScSeed, Town of Crestone, The Crestone Eagle, Joyful Journey, Orient Land Trust, Valley Roots Food Hub, Elephant Cloud, Crestone Mercantile, Crestone Brewery, Crestone Creative District, Sangre de Cristo Real Estate, Crestone Realty, Darlene Yarborough Real Estate, SLVREC, Fellowship for Intentional Communities, Sunflower Studios, Guise Designs and Flaming Lotus Creations. We are grateful for our radio sponsors KTAO Solar Radio & KVNF Paonia and podcast sponsors Sustainability Now and SLVoices. Special thanks to Adam & Martha Lock who recorded and produced our first podcast at SLVoices.com. Please consider making a donation at our Go Fund Me so that we can continue to bring this level of healing, interaction and education to our community: www.gofundme.com/zmcrm-crestone-energy-fair. To learn more about the Crestone Energy Fair, please visit our website at CrestoneEnergyFair. org.