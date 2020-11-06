The Crestone Eagle • October, 2020

Crestone Performances Inc.

A new scholarship, a new program

by Tom Dessain

Congratulations to Austin Gardner for being another recipient of a Crestone Performances Scholarship. Austin enters ninth grade this year at Moffat School and received double kick pedals for his drum set donated by Macon Terry. Austin has been playing drums for 2 years and performed with the Moffat Middle School band last year.

Our Student Scholarship Program is designed to help Saguache County Middle and High school students with their efforts in music, dance and theatre. This can include: camps, lessons, instruments and supplies. Awards start at $10 and are capped at $200 per year. Students can apply more than once a year up to the $200 cap. We review and accept scholarship applications month-to-month. Application forms can be filled-out on-line at crestfest.org or call us at 719-256-4533, leave an address, and we’ll mail you an application. They are also in brochure holders at Crestone Mercantile and Elephant Cloud Market. If you have an instrument collecting dust, we will get it to a deserving student and give you a tax receipt in return. If you teach an instrument, please let us know so we can channel students to you and pay for their lessons.

Guess what, we’re trying something new! We want to provide students with an opportunity to perform. Our very popular Student Open Mic night has been put on pause like so much else, but, there is a way. We have contracted with David Swain at Sovereign Sol Studios to record students one at a time and video the performance. Each student will receive a professional recording and video of their session. The sessions will then be featured on our website and made available on social media. Exposing students to a recording studio environment will be a new and exciting educational experience for them that we hope will further stoke the fire of desire for their art. I think the kinfolk will dig it too. Our first session will be October 16, featuring the beautiful voice of 7th grader Oriana Rose Steele. Oriana has also applied for a scholarship to travel to and experience live opera performances in the future. Stay tuned, more to come!

Our continued success is made possible through individual donations, our sponsors, and grants from Saguache County. Sponsors are: The Crestone Eagle, Orient Land Trust, Joyful Journey Hot Springs, Manitou Institute, the Sand Dunes Swimming Pool, San Luis Valley Federal, Sangre de Cristo Real Estate and Aventa Credit Union. From Salida we have First Street Flooring, Amicas Pizza and the Heart of the Rockies Medical Center. If you would like more information or would like to contribute to our efforts, please visit crestfest.org and/or give us a call at 719-256-4533. Our address is P.O. Box 6, Crestone, CO 81131. CPI is a 501(c)3 non-profit community service organization. Thanks for your time. All donations are tax deductible.