Unfurnished 4 BR, 2 BA. Flagstone patio, trees, screened-in porch. Non-smoking. No pets. $1400 + utilities. First/last/deposit. Available 11/15. 1 yr lease. 719-937-7786. Crestonegenie.com
Related Posts
Town of Crestone Request for Proposal Municipal Court Judge Services
September 27, 2021
1 ac/KV Estates.
November 4, 2021
3BR/2.5Bath House in Chalet 1
October 18, 2021
GREENHOUSES
October 1, 2020
Local Weather
Crestone, Colorado
57°Feels like: 55°F
Sunny
6:45am4:51pm MST
Wind: 7mph SSW
Humidity: 17%
Pressure: 29.68"Hg
UV index: 2
WedThuFri
50/12°F
46/19°F
52/21°F
46/19°F
52/21°F
Upcoming Events
-
BGPOA Board meetingNovember 18 @ 10:00 am
-
Rumi Study Circle. All welcome!November 18 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
-
Full MoonNovember 19
-
Turkey GivewayNovember 20 @ 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
-
Community Thanksgiving DinnerNovember 21 @ 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Article Categories
- Alternative/Green Building
- Archived Posts
- Birdwatching, Wildlife & Outdoors
- Book Review
- Breaking News
- Classifieds
- Climate & Environment
- Columns
- Community Herbalism
- COVID19
- Crestone Area History
- Crestone Energy Fair
- Crestonians Around The World
- Current Edition
- Fire
- Front Cover
- Gardening, Farming & Ranching
- Hemp
- Hiking, Backcountry & Wilderness
- Letters
- Living on the Earth
- Local Desitinations
- Local News
- Owner/Builder
- Politics, Elections & POA
- Previous Editions
- Skies Over Crestone
- Special Features
- Spiritual Centers
- Spirituality
- Sponsor
- Uncategorized
- Water
Recent Posts
- 4BR Backs Up to Creek and Trail
- Colorado’s disappearing sub-alpine forests
- TOWN OF CRESTONE NOTICE OF BUDGET AND PUBLIC HEARING
- 3 BR/2BA Unfurnished Home
- ORDINANCE NO. 2021-003
- TOWN OF CRESTONE NOTICE OF BUDGET AND PUBLIC HEARING
- Beautiful light private peaceful sanctuary available furnished
- 1 ac/KV Estates.
- 3 ac/KV Estates
- 1 ac/KV Estates
- 40 acres
- Crestone Charter School seeks a Classroom aide