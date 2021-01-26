Latest Colorado Outdoors podcast episode discusses backcountry winter safety

Photos by Bridget Kochel/CPW

DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s latest podcast episode discusses how to get in front of backcountry danger in the winter.

Click here to listen to this episode. All episodes of Colorado Outdoors can also be found on your favorite podcast platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Pandora and more.

Outdoor agencies across Colorado have seen an increase in park visitation and off-grid winter recreation. Recreating in the backcountry requires certain precautions and equipment to ensure a safe outdoor experience.

Podcast host Mark Johnson talks with two CPW experts on winter backcountry recreation. Ben Plankis is the trails coordinator for the northeast region of the agency and Michael Haskins is a park ranger at Chatfield State Park who assist backcountry search and rescue teams with rescue missions.

For more information on backcountry winter safety courses, visit colorado.com/WinterBackcountrySafety and take the Colorado Backcountry Winter Safety Pledge.

TOPIC LIST:

2:40 – what do people need to consider when they head up into the high country

3:56 – know before you go – Check Avalanche and Weather Forecast atcolorado.gov/avalanche

4:37 – equipment to keep you safe should you be caught in an avalanche

5:40 – avalanche awareness classes

6:38 – what to know if new to Colorado

7:28 – what should you look for when in potential avalanche terrain

8:05 – advice for experienced backcountry visitors

9:40 – snow conditions this year and more people venturing out in the backcountry

10:10 – guidelines for heading up into the backcountry

11:38 – easy access into the backcountry can lead people into a false sense of security

12:30 – what to do/know/have if you need help

15:20 – COTREX trails app and cell phone GPS capabilities