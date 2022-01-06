Nomination candidate petitions for the regular municipal election will be available for circulation from the Town Clerk on January 4, 2022 for four trustee positions, whose terms end on April 5, 2022.

Nomination petition packets will also be available on the same date for the special mayoral recall election as per the Colorado Revised Statutes (CRS 31-4-503(4)).

Any interested candidate must be at least 18 years of age, a registered voter of the Town of Crestone and residing within the Crestone Town limits at least one year prior to the election date. If unsure if you are registered or active voter, please contact the Saguache County Clerk to verify your status at 655-2512.

A candidate orientation session will be held on Wednesday January 12, 2022, at 5:00 pm in the Crestone Board Meeting Room, located at 111 S. Alder St. Masks will be required.