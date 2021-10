Saguache County is seeking sealed bids for a structural assessment of the Saguache County Museum, an adobe building that was built in 1871. Bids must be submitted by Friday, November 5th, 2021, to:

Saguache County Administration

Attn: Housing and Maintenance

P.O. Box 100

505 3rd Street

Saguache, CO 81149

Call or text 719 849 0356 for property walk-through and questions.