Full Time 32 hours per week. Salary TBD. Accounting Clerk to perform a variety of accounting, bookkeeping and financial tasks. The qualified person will be responsible for keeping financial records updated, preparing reports, researching, tracking and restoring accounting or documentation problems and discrepancies. Job requirements includefamiliarity with bookkeeping and basic accounting procedures, Microsoft office, Quickbooks and attention to detail. Prefer someone with an Associate’s Degree but will take into consideration experience. Applications available at www.saguachecounty.net , at the Saguache County Public Health office in Center, Colorado or Saguache County Administration office in Saguache, Colorado. Please submit your application with resume’ before November 8, 2019 to the above locations. Saguache County is an EEO employer. Pre-Employment drug screen and background check will be required for all final applicants.