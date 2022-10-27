Crestone Eagle Community Media is looking for a part-time advertising accounts coordinator to manage the newspaper’s current advertising accounts and relationships, as well as look for new advertising and sponsorship opportunities. If you like cultivating relationships and are organized and detail-oriented, please reach out to editor@crestoneeagle.com. P
Ad accounts coordinator for The Crestone Eagle
