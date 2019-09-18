NEWS RELEASE

Adams State hosts Iranian Drummer

ALAMOSA, CO. (September 12) – Music can help bring unity to the world. Adams State University is pleased to bring Nariman Assadi to campus for a series of free public performances in addition to working with Adams State music students to broaden their percussion skills.

Performances include the guest lecture/performance, “Music Beyond Borders: From Iran to the United States”, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. The second concert, “A Percussion Journey through Iran”, will include James Doyle, D.M.A., and his percussion students at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. Both performances will be held in Leon Memorial Hall.

Nariman Assadi was born in Hamedan, Iran on January 1, 1992. Raised in Tehran, he always felt drawn to percussion instruments. At the age of thirteen, he began studying Tombak under Master Amir Mogharab Samadi. From 2008 to 2013, Nariman performed at Vahdat Hall as a soloist and with the Persian Percussion Ensemble at Pars Academy, the premier music academy for children. After mastering Tombak, he then began learning Daf under the great Master Bijan Kamkar. With a strong understanding of the Daf and Tombak, Assadi started learning Barbat (Oud) under Master Mohammad Firouzi to further his skills as a percussionist.

In 2015, Assadi immigrated to the United States. He immediately began his professional music career by performing and attending festivals throughout the United States. In 2017, He started learning percussion performance and world music with Professor PhD Daniel Kennedy at Sacramento State University. Along with being a member of various ensembles, Assadi also teaches Daf, Tombak, and music for children.

Funding for Assadi’s visit to Adams State was provided by Courtney Allen, Ph.D., assistant professor of counselor education. She received funding through a Title V Unidos Equity Leadership Institute Equity Engagement Grant. “I wanted to use my stipend to benefit Adams State and the community.”

For more information on these events, contact Allen at 719-587-7888 or courtneyallen@adams.edu. For more information on Nariman Assadi visit narimanpercussion.com.

Adams State will feature guest percussionist Nariman Assadi in concert on September 24.