On Friday, September 18, ASU will host a free COVID-19 testing event for all employees and students of the University. Then on September 19 and 20, we will host a community-wide, drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for residents across Alamosa and the San Luis Valley. We will stage testing each day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.at the McDaniel Hall parking lot.
We hope you will plan on participating. We have been getting the word out throughout the day and working with local media outlets to help residents across the San Luis Valley receive information about the upcoming event as quickly as possible.
This will be a fast, free and easy COVID-19 nasal swab and should take only about 15 minutes to complete. You can pre-register by clicking on this link: https://www.adams.edu/safe-return/testing/ Please use the Adams State Registration Form on the page.
Once you register for the free test you will be given instructions on how to get your secure results that will be available within four days of your test.
This is an exciting opportunity to have a mass testing event for the first time in the San Luis Valley.