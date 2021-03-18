NEWS RELEASE

The remains of Xavier Zeven Garcia identified

The remains in a missing persons case has been identified as Xavier Zeven Garcia (DOB: 07/06/1996) of Saguache and a past resident of Crestone. Adre Baroz, an Alamosa man, has been arrested in connection with the investigation involving human remains located in the San Luis Valley and missing persons cases in late 2020. An arrest warrant was also issued for Francisco Ramirez for three counts of tampering with deceased human remains and accessory after the fact, and one count of tampering with physical evidence in connection with the homicides of Xavier Zeven Garcia as well as Myron Robert Martinez of Del Norte, and Selena Esquibel of Alamosa. Baroz continues to be held at the Alamosa County Detention Center without bond. May this provide some closure for the folks who knew Zeven.