Benefits package include paid vacation, sick leave, and holidays. Retirement plan and health insurance coverage for employee.

Under general supervision, performs a variety of duties including, but not limited to, filing, answering incoming phone calls, front counter customer service, receiving and recording payments, experience and understanding of billing systems. Must be proficient with Microsoft Word and Excel with the ability to learn other software packages; detail oriented and available to work on an ongoing basis.

Monday thru Friday, 8:00AM – 4:30PM

Applications can be picked up at 57 Baca Grant Way S, Crestone, CO 81131 or visit our web site at www.bacawater.com/forms.

Submit a completed application and resume to:

Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District

PO Box 520

Crestone, CO 81131

Position is Full Time

Salary range: $15.00-$18.00/ per hour

Application deadline September 30, 2021.