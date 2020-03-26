0700, March 26th. 2020.

Alamosa County Public Health Department has received notice of the first positive case in the County of COVID-19.

The case is a female in her 80’s who is currently hospitalized in isolation.

When positive results are received, out of both the respect for the individual and national privacy laws, Public Health does not release information regarding the identity of those who receive positive test results. If you know someone who has received a positive test result, please be respectful of their privacy and do not share that information with others.

Knowing who has or has not been tested does not change the need to continue to observe social distancing and the governor’s stay at home order. Alamosa County Public Health Department urges all residents to follow the law and adhere to the stay-at-home order issued by Governor Polis yesterday, March 25th, 2020. Social distancing remains the best way to minimize exposure. When going to get groceries, medications, or other essential goods and services, please ensure social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others at all times.

If you think you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, self-quarantine by staying home and away from others for 14-days. If you feel sick, self-isolate and stay home and away from other household members for at least 7-days from the start of your symptoms, you have no remaining symptoms, and until you have had no fever for at least 72-hours without using medicine that reduces fevers.

For further information, go to covid19.colorado.gov or call the SLV information line at 719-480-8719.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 and live in the San Luis Valley, call the SLV Health Nurse line at 719-589-2511 Option #9 or the Rio Grande Hospital at 719-657-4990.