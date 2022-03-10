FOR SALE: One acre at Area 420 in Moffat, CO. This is a unique opportunity to get into the 100% LEGAL commercial growing industry with the option to live on-site! Land has septic, water and electric installed. Lot also has a storage/office shed that is approximately 29′ x 13′.

AREA 420 is a 420 acre Agricultural Business Park, zoned for licensed commercial grows, MIP laboratories, testing labs and research facilities, both recreational and medical products. Area 420 is the world’s largest collection of independently owned commercial cannabis growers.

AREA 420 ALLOWS FOR LEGAL AND LICENSED GROWS ONLY. Serious cash buyers only. email: ageless50@gmail.com