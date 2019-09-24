The Saguache County Assessor’s office has an opening for an Assessment Technician 1. Performs responsible, technical, and specialized work in the preparation of the tax assessment rolls, maintenance of real property records, and the calculation of real and personal property assessments and property market values. This is a full time position and the successful applicant will be required to pass a pre-employment background check as well as a drug test. Applicant must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent. Saguache County is an EOE. Applications may be obtained on the County’s website, www.saguachecounty.net or from the Saguache County Administration Office. Please include a short cover letter indicating your interest. Position open until filled. For a full list of responsibilities, qualifications, and skills. Please email: ppeterson@saguachecounty-co.gov or call 719-655-2521