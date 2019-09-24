The Saguache County Assessor’s office has an opening for an Assessment Technician 1. Performs responsible, technical, and specialized work in the preparation of the tax assessment rolls, maintenance of real property records, and the calculation of real and personal property assessments and property market values. This is a full time position and the successful applicant will be required to pass a pre-employment background check as well as a drug test. Applicant must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent. Saguache County is an EOE. Applications may be obtained on the County’s website, www.saguachecounty.net or from the Saguache County Administration Office. Please include a short cover letter indicating your interest. Position open until filled. For a full list of responsibilities, qualifications, and skills. Please email: ppeterson@saguachecounty-co.gov or call 719-655-2521
Related Posts
Building Lot for Sale on Virtue Way
September 20, 2019
Furnished 2 Bedroom 1 BA Adobe House
August 30, 2019
Computer Service/Repairs
July 30, 2019
Private room w/ mini-fridge & BA
August 30, 2019
Local Weather
Crestone, Colorado
75°Feels like: 75°F
Sunny
06:5418:55 MDT
Wind: 3mph S
Humidity: 12%
Pressure: 29.75"Hg
UV index: 1
TueWedThu
min 38°F
77/42°F
79/44°F
77/42°F
79/44°F
Upcoming Events
-
Dakini TsokSeptember 24 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
-
La Puente’s H.O.P.E. WeekSeptember 25 @ 8:00 am - September 29 @ 5:00 pm
-
Candlelight Vigil – La Puente’s H.O.P.E. WeekSeptember 25 @ 6:30 pm
-
Sufi DhikrSeptember 26 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
-
Circles of WonderSeptember 27 @ 1:00 pm - 1:45 pm
Google Ad
Article Categories
- Alternative/Green Building
- Archived Posts
- Breaking News
- Classifieds
- Climate & Enviroment
- Crestone Energy Fair
- Crestonians Around The World
- Current Edition
- Fire
- Front Cover
- Gardening, Farming & Ranching
- Headlines
- Hemp
- Hiking, Backcountry & Wilderness
- Hot Topics
- Letters
- Living on the Earth
- Owner/Builder
- Politics, Elections & POA
- Previous Editions
- Skies Over Crestone
- Spiritual Centers
- Spirituality
- Uncategorized
Google Ad
Recent Posts
- Affordable Rooms
- Assessment Technician 1
- Partially Furnished Studio
- House share
- Studio Cottage for Rent
- AMAZING OPPORTUNITY / ENCHANTED FOREST FOR RENT
- FAIRYHOUSE FOR RENT CHALET 2
- SACRED SPACE FOR RENT FOR CLASSES ENCHANTED WAY
- Building Lot for Sale on Virtue Way
- FAIRYHOUSE FOR SALE/OWER FINANCING AVAILABLE
- ENCHANTED FOREST FOR SALE/HUGE PRICE REDUCTION
- Adams State hosts Iranian Drummer