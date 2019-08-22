WANTED: Saguache County Road and Bridge is looking to hire an Assistant Road Supervisor.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Applicants must possess a current Class-A CDL license with heavy semi-truck endorsement and a current medical certificate. Applicants should have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, along with extensive knowledge of methods, operating rules and equipment of road construction and maintenance operations. Prospective employees applying with Saguache County will be required to submit and pass a pre-employment drug screening and criminal background check.

Assistant Road Supervisor is a full time salaried position – qualified candidates will be responsible for assisting the Road Supervisor in the coordination and supervision of labor, maintenance crews and equipment while reconstruction, resurfacing and general highway maintenance work are performed. This position is expected to work during road emergencies so you should be available to work nights, weekends and holidays when needed.

Applications and a complete job description are available at the Saguache County Road and Bridge Office 305 3rd Street, PO Box 476, Saguache, CO 81149 – 719-655-2554 or on the Saguache County website www.saguachecounty.net under the Road and Bridge Department tab. Please fill out and submit both applications: The Saguache County Application and the Drivers-Application. Completed applications can be hand delivered or mailed to Saguache County Road and Bridge – at the address listed above, sent by email to mhashbarger@saguachecounty-co.gov or faxed to: 719-655-2543.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open until a qualified candidate is hired.

Saguache County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.