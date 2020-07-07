Saguache County is currently accepting proposals for the Saguache County 2020 Fiscal Year audit. The ideal firm or individual will have extensive knowledge and experience related to conducting governmental audits in accordance with generally accepted accounting and auditing standards, and preparing financial statements that conform to all state, federal and industry guidelines.

All interested parties should submit a letter of interest and a proposal for services by November 6, 2020 at 3:00 PM to: Saguache County Administration office. For additional information contact Saguache County Administration at 719-655-2231 or wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov.