The Crestone Eagle • September, 2020

Baca Grande POA annual meeting announced

by John Rowe

The regularly scheduled POA Board meeting was held via Zoom at 10am on Thursday, August 20. All five Board members were present as were eight POA members. Mark Repp presided over the 1.5 hour-long meeting that covered a variety of topics.

The most noteworthy topic covered was the following announcements concerning this year’s annual members’ meeting:

BGPOA annual meeting reminder

The Baca Grande Property Owners’ Association Annual Meeting is scheduled for Friday, October 9, 2020 at 7pm. The meeting will take place per the meeting notice, which is being mailed to each member’s mailing address on file. Members are encouraged to return their voted ballots as soon as possible to help satisfy meeting quorum requirements. Members in good standing will be receiving ballots with their annual meeting materials.

Call for tellers

The Baca Grande Property Owners Association is seeking teller candidates to tabulate and certify this year’s annual meeting quorum and voting. Association members in good standing are encouraged to apply. If interested, please contact the Association at 719-256-4171 or info@bacapoa.org. The deadline for teller candidate submittals is September 15, 2020. Thank you.

The meeting opened with the unanimous approval of last meeting’s minutes and moved into POA General Manager, Kevin Flewell, making this month’s financial report to the Board. There was $345,000 in the operating account and $757,000 in reserves as of August 20. The POA spending is tracking on budget, or very nearly so, but there is some concerning news on the horizon. Ambulance income is down considerably from this point in the last few years as people continue to follow the national trend of avoiding hospitals in these COVID-19 times. Collections of dues assessments continues to lag and as lot consolidations continue to erode POA income, a fourth quarter deficit is expected. For those who don’t know, lot consolidations became a way of keeping the POA from getting too congested by encouraging people to buy up lots surrounding the one(s) they already owned, and consolidating them into one big lot and saving lots of dues in perpetuity. This is a financial move that has caught on well with the membership, to the point that every year there are fewer lots and therefore less income. As the Baca population has grown, really exploding in the last year or two, there is actually less money to maintain all services for many more people. The POA has kept up well so far but the future success of this preservation of open space strategy is in question. More people means more traffic and therefore, more required road maintenance, etc.

It has been reported here that the water availability has hampered efforts at keeping the golf course and Casita Park entryway green, but it has also hampered efforts at keeping culverts cleaned out (usually done with water) and road maintenance. This looks likely to continue for the rest of the year although the Maintenance Department is hopeful that the golf course greens and parks will continue to get enough water to keep them alive, if not lush.

The fire department has stayed busy, keeping the burned area below the big stupa to a minimum and helping fight fires elsewhere in the area. Pickleball lines will likely be painted soon, hopefully by the middle of September. The fire ban was briefly lifted in the Baca but Governor Polis instituted a statewide fire ban at least for August and September and this, of course, includes all POA land. The Firewise Committee will institute a free slash pickup for all Baca residents to be instituted this fall, details to follow. This should encourage less flammable materials around many of our homes.