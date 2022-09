Friday, October 14th, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

The Baca Grande Property Owners Association will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting at the Baca Grande POA Hall, 68575 County Road T, Crestone, CO 81131 on Friday October 14th 2022. The meeting starts at 7:00 p.m.; Sign-In will begin at 6:45 p.m.