The Crestone Eagle • May, 2021

Baca Grande Stables 2021 Summer Children’s Riding Program

by Joanna & Eli Dokson

The Baca Grande Stables’ 2021 Summer Children’s Riding Program for children ages 6 to 15 is scheduled to begin the week of June 7.

Following are the weekly sessions as currently scheduled: Session 1, June 7-11; Session 2, June 28-July 2; Session 3, July 12-16; Session 4, July 19-23; Session 5, August 2-6. Each session is five days for 2 hours, from 8:30 to 10:30am. Lessons include riding in the arena and on trails and general horsemanship—safety, grooming and tacking up. Class size is limited to 3 students per session. Following CDC guidelines, masks will worn while students are on the ground, since social distancing is not really possible, but will not be required when on horseback. The cost is $150 per week-long session.

As in years past, the Baca Grande POA has generously agreed to underwrite a portion of the summer children’s riding program in order to reduce the cost of lessons for local residents who demonstrate financial need. With the POA subsidy, the full cost of $150 per weekly session will be reduced to $100 for eligible students.

Summer is a busy time at the Baca Grande Stables. Private and group lessons are available for beginners through intermediates. We teach both English and Western riding. Our philosophy is based on discovering and establishing a loving, safe and knowledgeable partnership with horses. Body awareness, boundary setting, effective communication with honest intention and self confidence are all enhanced by equine sports.

Trail rides are available year round by appointment, weather permitting. These are usually one to two hours long and can feature a variety of terrain and areas of interest. Ages 6 and above are welcome.

Community members who believe in the value of this program for local youth and would like to underwrite a partial scholarship for families in financial need can make a tax-deductible donation to the Atalanta Association (the 501[c][3] non-profit organization that leases the Baca Grande Stables), earmarked “Summer Children’s Riding Program.” We will gratefully accept donations of any amount and will send a receipt to donors for tax purposes.

To sign up for the summer children’s riding program, schedule a lesson or trail ride, inquire about horse boarding or arrange to pick up free manure for your garden, please call 256-6200 or e-mail us at info@bacagrandestables.com.