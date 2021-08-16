Benefits package include paid vacation, sick leave, and holidays. Retirement plan and health insurance coverage for employee.

Under general supervision the Utility Maintenance worker performs duties to sustain the operation, maintenance, and servicing of water and wastewater treatment facilities. Duties include: monitoring plant operations; performing and assisting with construction projects; performing preventive and corrective maintenance; conducting periodic inspections; record keeping and customer service. Utility Maintenance Workers must participate in on-call duty schedule rotation.

Applications can be picked up at 57 Baca Grant Way S, Crestone, CO 81131 or visit our web site at www.bacawater.com/forms .

Submit a completed application and resume to:

Human Resources

Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District

PO Box 520

Crestone, CO 81131

Position is Full Time

Salary range: $15.00-$18.00/ per hour

This position is open until filled.