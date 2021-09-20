Under general supervision the Utility Maintenance worker performs duties to sustain the operation, maintenance, and servicing of water and wastewater treatment facilities. Duties include: monitoring plant operations; performing and assisting with construction projects; performing preventive and corrective maintenance; conducting periodic inspections; record keeping; customer service and other duties as assigned. Utility Maintenance Workers must participate in on-call duty schedule rotation.

Starting Salary range: $17-$22/hour depending on experience and qualifications with opportunities for advancement. The District offers an excellent benefits package including: 160 hours of paid leave annually, health, dental and life insurance 100% covered by the District for the employee, 10% of employee’s annual salary contributed to PERA retirement by the District with an 8.5% employee contribution, paid training, and more! This is an entry level position, all interested parties are encouraged to apply!

Applications can be picked up at 57 Baca Grant Way S, Crestone, CO 81131 or on our web site at www.bacawater.com/forms.

Submit a completed application and resume to:

Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District

PO Box 520

Crestone, CO 81131

This position is open until filled.