Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District Summer Operator Needed

Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District has an opening for a highly motivated individual for summer

help. Under Operations Manager supervision, performs duties to support the operation, maintenance, and

servicing of water and wastewater treatment facilities. Duties include fire hydrant and jetting maintenance

and various other duties as assigned.

BASIC REQUIREMENTS:

High school diploma or General Education Degree (GED) or one year related experience in construction,

general labor, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open until filled

For more details and an application, please visit our web site at www.bacawater.com or call 719-256-4310

