The Crestone Eagle • October, 2020

Ballot drop boxes are being placed around Saguache County

by Trish Gilbert, Saguache

County Clerk and Recorder

The first of our three ballot drop boxes was installed on September 21, 2020, in the town of Crestone. The second drop box is scheduled to be delivered and is planned to be installed in Center. The third drop box was in the process of being shipped and will be installed as soon as possible in the Town of Sargents.

These drop boxes were acquired through the CARES Act grant. They will all be permanent, stationary boxes that will replace the previous portable drop boxes.

October 9-16, ballots will be mailed to all active registered voters. All drop boxes will be open 24/7 beginning October 9 through Election Day at 7pm. No postage is required to use a ballot drop box. Times for picking up the ballots will be posted on each drop box.