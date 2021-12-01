On 2 private acres, all non toxic finishes, solar radiant floor heating. Suitable for single or couple only. No smoking or pets. $2000 plus utilities. Available February 1st. 2022. 805 451-5153
Related Posts
Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District is accepting applications to fill a fulltime position for a Utility Maintenance Worker.
September 20, 2021
3 ac/KV Estates
November 4, 2021
For sale:
August 16, 2021
Chalet 1, 3 three bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, family room
November 19, 2021
Local Weather
Crestone, Colorado
23°Feels like: 14°F
Clear
7:05am4:43pm MST
Wind: 8mph N
Humidity: 55%
Pressure: 30.22"Hg
UV index: 0
MonTueWed
48/25°F
46/18°F
43/19°F
46/18°F
43/19°F
Upcoming Events
-
ColoradoGives Day—Living WisdomDecember 7 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
-
CEOLP/IFC monthly meetingDecember 8 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
-
Ladies’ Christmas TeaDecember 11 @ 1:00 pm
-
Library 2022 Budget HearingDecember 13 @ 5:45 pm
-
Baca Water & San meetingDecember 15 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Article Categories
- Alternative/Green Building
- Archived Posts
- Birdwatching, Wildlife & Outdoors
- Book Review
- Breaking News
- Classifieds
- Climate & Environment
- Columns
- Community Herbalism
- COVID19
- Crestone Area History
- Crestone Energy Fair
- Crestonians Around The World
- Current Edition
- Fire
- Front Cover
- Gardening, Farming & Ranching
- Hemp
- Hiking, Backcountry & Wilderness
- Letters
- Living on the Earth
- Local Desitinations
- Local News
- Owner/Builder
- Politics, Elections & POA
- Previous Editions
- Skies Over Crestone
- Special Features
- Spiritual Centers
- Spirituality
- Sponsor
- Uncategorized
- Water
Recent Posts
- At the End of the Road: Gratitude & Grace
- Exploring Artificial Intelligence: You gotta be kidding me!
- Update on the new Khenpo Karthar Rinpoche stupa
- Community Firewood Program hosted woodsplitting contest & potluck for a great cause
- Beautiful 3 bdr, 2 bath, unfurnished, strawbale home
- Pair of adult cats to excellent home.
- Saguache County is seeking a full time Administrative Clerk
- Chalet 1, 3 three bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, family room
- 4BR Backs Up to Creek and Trail
- Colorado’s disappearing sub-alpine forests
- 3 BR/2BA Unfurnished Home
- ORDINANCE NO. 2021-003