Feb. 1st for 1-3 month lease. 1150 sf amazing space high in 1st Chalet on 2nd floor with wrap around deck. Spacious bedroom/office faces east for mountains & morning sun. Open living/kitchen area overlooks valley. Gas heat, wood back up, walk in closet, tile floors, W/D, excellent wifi. $1400 + utilities. 1st last deposit references. Text 719-539-5030 info & photos