The Crestone Eagle • August, 2020

Blue Earth Design expands its horizons

by M. Diane Bairstow

Adam Kinney is a master woodworker, yet many Crestonians may be unaware that they have seen his work around town. The Crestone Brewing Company and Higher Elevation’s signs are his creations. He also built the bridge across Crestone Creek going to the Old Schoolhouse and the fun play ship in Creekside Park that was used by our kids for at least a decade.

Adam and his wife Cristina Cabeza-Kinney took over Blue Earth Design from Bruce Nygren in 2014. The company was already a leader in natural, handcrafted product display, and Adam and Cristina expanded the product line and took the business to new levels of excellence. In addition to product displays, they provide laser cutting, laser engraving and silk screening services.

Blue Earth also offers unique gifting items: intricately designed laser-cut wooden ornaments, greeting cards, bowls, boxes and cutting boards. These can be purchased at their online gift shop; see below for the URL.

Recently, a project for the Saguache Board of County Commissioners has “opened up a whole new path” for his business. The County put out a call to bid on a new desk for their meetings. Sandia Belgrade, who writes the Eagle’s Saguache County News, let Adam know about it, and his craftsmanship and design won the bid.

Adam and Julian Wade, who has been with Adam from the beginning, designed a 20’ curved desk with a solid maple top and maple veneer for the front. Julian used his 3-D computer design skills to create a template for the desk, while Adam did the vector work on the engraving of the logo. The laser engraving then took 4 to 6 hours to complete. The entire desk was completed using non-toxic finishes.

Adam is very excited about this new direction for his business. You can see his designs and purchase his gift items at www.blueearthdesign.com