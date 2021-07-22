Requirements:

Associate’s degree in accounting or business administration, or equivalent business experience

Advanced working knowledge of QuickBooks and Office software

Preferred candidates have governmental bookkeeping experience

Applications are available on the home page of the town’s website at townofcrestone.colorado.gov

Please submit a brief letter of intent with your completed application in town hall drop box at 108 W. Galena Ave. or email: crestoneclerk@fairpoint.net or by US mail: PO Box 64, Crestone 81131. Contact the Town Clerk for additional information 719-256-4313.

Compensation- DOE

The Town of Crestone is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, the Town of Crestone complies with applicable state and federal laws.