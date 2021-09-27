3 – 6 hr/week. Contact Anne at the Crestone Mountain Zen Center; (719) 588-8727
Related Posts
Low Price Rooms Available
October 1, 2020
Free Manure
October 1, 2020
Alternative Cargiver Needed
September 27, 2021
Need Room ASAP
August 23, 2021
Local Weather
Crestone, Colorado
64°Feels like: 64°F
Sunny
6:56am6:52pm MDT
Wind: 3mph SSW
Humidity: 37%
Pressure: 29.84"Hg
UV index: 4
TueWedThu
64/41°F
66/39°F
59/37°F
66/39°F
59/37°F
Upcoming Events
-
CCS Governing Council meetingSeptember 29 @ 5:30 pm
-
Rumi Study Circle. All welcome over Zoom.September 30 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
-
Headwaters Hoedown/Cornhole ThrowdownOctober 2 @ 2:00 pm
-
Death CafeOctober 2 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
-
Community Healing ServiceOctober 7 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Article Categories
- Alternative/Green Building
- Archived Posts
- Birdwatching, Wildlife & Outdoors
- Book Review
- Breaking News
- Classifieds
- Climate & Environment
- Columns
- Community Herbalism
- COVID19
- Crestone Area History
- Crestone Energy Fair
- Crestonians Around The World
- Current Edition
- Fire
- Front Cover
- Gardening, Farming & Ranching
- Hemp
- Hiking, Backcountry & Wilderness
- Letters
- Living on the Earth
- Local Desitinations
- Local News
- Owner/Builder
- Politics, Elections & POA
- Previous Editions
- Skies Over Crestone
- Special Features
- Spiritual Centers
- Spirituality
- Sponsor
- Uncategorized
- Water
Recent Posts
- Bookkeeping and office help needed
- Alternative Cargiver Needed
- Medicare Open Enrollment
- Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District is accepting applications to fill a fulltime position for a Utility Maintenance Worker.
- Moffat Consolidated School District is looking for an energetic and team playing food service employee.
- Moffat Consolidated School District #2 has an open position for Building Manager.
- NOTICE OF 2021 SAGUACHE COUNTY COORDINATED ELECTION
- AVISO DE ELECCIONES COORDINADAS DE 2021 DEL CONDADO DE SAGUACHE
- PRUEBA DE LÓGICA Y EXACTITUD (LAT) PARA LAS ELECCIONES COORDINADAS 6 DE OCTUBRE DE 2021
- Public Notice 2021 COORDINATED ELECTION LAT (Logic & Accuracy Test) OCTOBER 6, 2021
- Sunny, new, + big views! 1BD/1BA
- Open Studio Tour bounces back October 9 & 10