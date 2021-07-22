Experienced individual needed for janitorial services with responsibility for cleaning various county buildings. Full time position, 32 to 40 hours a week, with variable hours which include evening and/or early morning work times. Starting salary will be $15.05/hr. to start. To view the job description and an application they are available at Saguache County Administration office 505 3rd Street, Saguache or printable at www.saguachecounty.colorado.gov .

Call 719-655-2231 for more information.

Applications close on Friday, July 30,2021 at 3:00 P.M.

Saguache County is an EEO employer. Valid Driver’s License, Drug testing which includes, background check will be required and a physical exam may be required for final applicants.