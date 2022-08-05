For the October 14th, 2022 Board of Directors Election

There will be two (3) seats up for election on the Board of Directors this year.

Association Members in Good Standing are eligible to apply.

Please visit www.bacapoa.org or contact the Association office by phone or email to receive Candidate application materials.

Completed Candidate application materials must be received by the Association no later than 5:00 pm on Wednesday, August 12th, 2022.

A Candidate forum is tentatively scheduled for Thursday September 8th, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Additional forum attendance information will be posted and emailed.