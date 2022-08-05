Hello Members!

Would you like to be more involved in the Baca Grande Property Owners Association ( BGPOA)? Would you like to assist with the 2022 Board of Directors Election? The BGPOA is looking for three eligible Members to volunteer for the Nominating Committee for this years Board of Directors Election. Candidates must be Members in good standing and must provide a written letter of interest. Interested Members, please respond by 5:00 P.M. September 6th,2022. Please drop off your correspondence at the BGPOA office or send to: info@bacapoa.org