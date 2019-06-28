Looking for a good match, win/win caregiver live-in situation, room/board, stipend included. Ninety-three year, female elder needs companion, light meals cooked, minimal catheter care. Very mellow, gentle, lucid person. Starting date in late July or August. Send interested letter, contact info with brief background and local (2) references to: Canaly Caregiver, P.O. Box 127, Crestone, CO 81131. Serious inquiries only.
