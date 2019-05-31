Crestone Charter School is looking for a qualified individual to perform custodial and maintenance duties including dusting, mopping, finishing and buffing floors, vacuuming and shampooing carpets, cleaning and restocking restrooms/kitchens/classrooms, window cleaning etc. In addition, will also serve as lead driver and should be comfortable performing basic vehicle maintenance. Applicant should be well organized with the ability to perform minor plumbing, building electrical and mechanical repairs. Applicant should be comfortable working around children and have a basic understanding of e-mail, spreadsheets, and other electronic tools. Digital Link: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1BUWUp22ZGAs1TNkr8VHY7gGCoz_aMbiv2uLeXb–D38/edit?usp=sharing
About The Author
Crestone Eagle
The Crestone Eagle is a monthly newspaper/magazine serving Crestone, Saguache County, and the Northern San Luis Valley.
Related Posts
2 private lots in Chalet 1
May 31, 2019
Veterans’ Benefits
February 5, 2019
Veterans Assistance Grant
February 5, 2019
Legal Notice
May 28, 2019
Local Weather
Crestone, Colorado
47°Feels like: 45°F
Clear
05:4220:20 MDT
Wind: 4mph WNW
Humidity: 57%
Pressure: 30"Hg
UV index: 0
FriSatSun
min 40°F
76/43°F
71/44°F
76/43°F
71/44°F
Upcoming Events
-
HRRMC Health FairMay 31 - June 1
-
NA Meeting (open, Step Study)June 1 @ 9:00 am
-
NHN Yard SaleJune 1 @ 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
-
Saturday MarketJune 1 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
-
Photo class exhibit openingJune 1 @ 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Article Categories
- Alternative/Green Building (10)
- Apartments/Rooms for Rent (2)
- Archives (227)
- Backpacking (4)
- Breaking News (180)
- Classifieds (34)
- Crestonians Around The World (11)
- Current Edition (4)
- Current Headlines (139)
- Digital Newspaper (2)
- Elections (19)
- Fire (7)
- Free (1)
- Front Cover (92)
- Gardening (30)
- Headlines (12)
- Help Wanted (5)
- Hemp (6)
- Hiking (17)
- Hot Topics (11)
- House for rent (6)
- Houses & Property for Sale (8)
- Kidz Korner (2)
- Letters (72)
- Living on the Earth (90)
- Misc. for Sale (1)
- Outdoors (15)
- Owner/Builder (1)
- Public Notices (3)
- Services (9)
- Skies Over Crestone (74)
- Spiritual Centers (17)
- Spirituality (9)
- This month (3)
- Uncategorized (35)
- Web Exclusive (6)