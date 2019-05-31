Crestone Charter School is looking for a qualified individual to perform custodial and maintenance duties including dusting, mopping, finishing and buffing floors, vacuuming and shampooing carpets, cleaning and restocking restrooms/kitchens/classrooms, window cleaning etc. In addition, will also serve as lead driver and should be comfortable performing basic vehicle maintenance. Applicant should be well organized with the ability to perform minor plumbing, building electrical and mechanical repairs. Applicant should be comfortable working around children and have a basic understanding of e-mail, spreadsheets, and other electronic tools. Digital Link: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1BUWUp22ZGAs1TNkr8VHY7gGCoz_aMbiv2uLeXb–D38/edit?usp=sharing