1850 square feet, 2 car garage. Large property. $2,000 per month plus security deposit. Non smokers / one pet ok. Available December 3. 719 256 5110.
Related Posts
ORDINANCE NO. 2021-003
November 11, 2021
Crestone Charter School seeks a Classroom aide
November 4, 2021
House in Casita Park 3br/2bath
October 22, 2021
Reliable Carpentry
September 1, 2021
Local Weather
Crestone, Colorado
43°Feels like: 41°F
Sunny
6:52am4:47pm MST
Wind: 3mph SE
Humidity: 19%
Pressure: 30.3"Hg
UV index: 3
TueWedThu
52/28°F
45/14°F
41/16°F
45/14°F
41/16°F
Upcoming Events
-
Public Hearing on Commercial Marijuana taxNovember 23 @ 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm
-
International Day for Elimination for Violence against WomenNovember 25
-
Crestone WinterfestNovember 26 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
-
Crestone Food BankNovember 27 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
-
Crestone WinterfestNovember 27 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Article Categories
- Alternative/Green Building
- Archived Posts
- Birdwatching, Wildlife & Outdoors
- Book Review
- Breaking News
- Classifieds
- Climate & Environment
- Columns
- Community Herbalism
- COVID19
- Crestone Area History
- Crestone Energy Fair
- Crestonians Around The World
- Current Edition
- Fire
- Front Cover
- Gardening, Farming & Ranching
- Hemp
- Hiking, Backcountry & Wilderness
- Letters
- Living on the Earth
- Local Desitinations
- Local News
- Owner/Builder
- Politics, Elections & POA
- Previous Editions
- Skies Over Crestone
- Special Features
- Spiritual Centers
- Spirituality
- Sponsor
- Uncategorized
- Water
Recent Posts
- Pair of adult cats to excellent home.
- Saguache County is seeking a full time Administrative Clerk
- Chalet 1, 3 three bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, family room
- 4BR Backs Up to Creek and Trail
- Colorado’s disappearing sub-alpine forests
- 3 BR/2BA Unfurnished Home
- ORDINANCE NO. 2021-003
- TOWN OF CRESTONE NOTICE OF BUDGET AND PUBLIC HEARING
- Beautiful light private peaceful sanctuary available furnished
- 1 ac/KV Estates.
- 3 ac/KV Estates
- 1 ac/KV Estates