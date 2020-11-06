The Crestone Eagle • November, 2020

Charge your electric vehicle at Joyful Journey Hot Springs Spa

Joyful Journey is pleased to announce four brand new electric vehicle chargers! Visit the hot springs spa, plug in, and relax.

You will see two chargers strategically placed in the visitors parking lot, open to day guests. Two more chargers are located inside our gates, in our hotel parking area, perfect for overnight guests. The chargers are “phase two” and can handle a wide range of electric vehicles.

With help from the Charge Ahead Colorado Program (sponsored by the Colorado Energy Office), Joyful Journey Hot Springs Spa is now part of a network of Electric Vehicle (EV) charge stations connecting Colorado. Visitors can drive their electric cars here and “charge up,” while they enjoy the Joyful Journey facilities and simultaneously recharge their spirits in the healing waters.

The Joyful Journey Hot Springs’ owners, management and staff continue to honor our commitment to the sustainability of our natural environment, and are working to align our systems to be as environmentally friendly as possible. We are proud to offer Electric Vehicle Charging to visitors and guests, and look forward to creating future opportunities that benefit the health of our planet.

If you need a healing session in the warm, mineral-rich waters, and a charge for your electric vehicle, visit Joyful Journey Hot Springs Spa and recharge!