Saguache County Department of Social Services is now accepting applications for the position of Child and Adult Protection Caseworker. Bachelor’s degree in one of the behavioral sciences is required. Previous experience in Colorado Child Protection system and Trails, and/or the Adult Protection system is desired, but training will be provided. Basic job description includes being part of a team to assess risk and safety of referrals, and working with families, youth and children, or senior population to provide services for stability and safety. Spanish-speaking advantageous but not required. Send application, cover letter and resume to PO Box 100, Saguache CO 81149, or email application, cover letter and resume to aqintana@saguachecounty-co.gov .

Applications and complete job descriptions are available from the Saguache County Administration Office at 505 3rd Street, (by appointment only), Saguache, CO 81149, by visiting the Saguache County website @SaguacheCounty.net or by calling 719-655-2231 and requesting one be mailed.

This position announcement is open until the position is filled. A back ground check will be done and a pre-employment drug test for illegal drugs and also marijuana will be done prior to hire.



Saguache County is an E.O.E.