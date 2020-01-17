Unique Co-op Community Commons House Rental, Hot Springs vicinity. Available FEB 15. Rustic, off-grid 1,800 sq ft homestead w/ 2 rm walk thru private quarters + porch upstairs; great room (unfinished floor/ceiling) and kitchen, downstairs. 1½ bathrooms + laundry (lightly shared). Gardens, yard & chicken upkeeping/benefits. Basic furnishings. Beautiful 360 degree vistas. Annual lease. $950/mo (+ Propane/Firewood); or $850/mo w/project work exchange. Ideal for reliable community-minded couple, or women interested in being part of our women’s cooperative enterprises program. email info@earthart.org / Leave message: 719 588-7828 – www.earthart.org/pages/rentals.php