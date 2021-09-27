The Town of Crestone seeks a part-time code officer to work within the town limits.

Skills and qualifications: Able to work with compliance issues by communicating why a specific code exists, identifying problems and options for solutions, supporting resolution of problems, professionally interpreting and correctly applying codes to specific situations, understanding of documentation required, and ability to keep meticulous and accurate records.

A successful candidate is professional, conscientious, knows when to ask for advice and help, treats people fairly and consistently, inspires trust and respect, takes initiative and investigates issues thoroughly, and understands the demands and responsibilities of public service.

The position requires learning town nuisance and offense codes, problem resolutions skills that aim for compliance – not punishment, writing warnings and citations if problems can’t be resolved, attending municipal court as needed. Work tasks include responding to code violations as complaints are made, creating and maintaining records, attending Town events, including Saturday Market. Training is provided. This position requires passing a background check.

Applications are available on the town website at-

https://townofcrestone.colorado.gov/ Submit a letter of interest with your qualifications and a completed application to crestoneclerk@fairpoint.net or drop in the payment slot next to the front door at 108 W. Galena Ave.

The Town of Crestone is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, age, disability, or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, the Town of Crestone complies with applicable state laws.