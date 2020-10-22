Saguache County is currently accepting proposals for Saguache County Service Plan for computer, server and phone services for Saguache County. The ideal firm or individual will need to have extensive knowledge and experience related to network/phone installation, printer repair/maintenance, PC/Server installation, configuration and repair, Phone Tech Support for misc. issues, user configuration on the network, software installation, configuration updates, phone moves/adds/changes, security and camera installation, configuration and repair. All interested parties should submit a proposal for services with costs in a sealed envelope with “IT Service” on the envelope by November 13, 2020 at 3:00 PM to: Saguache County Administration, PO Box 100, Saguache, CO 81149. Wendi Maez at 719-655-2231 or you may email your questions to wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov