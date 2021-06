The Saguache County Landfill’s Rate Increase Notice that goes into effect on July 1, 2021 has been revised due to an incorrect minimum trash charge, as well as the weights of trash for the minimum, and additional trash service – please take note of the revised rates:

Minimum Trash Charge (200 lbs. and under) Current Rate: $5.00 New Rate: $6.00 Additional Charge/100lbs. (201 lbs. and above) Current Rate: $1.82 New Rate: $2.00