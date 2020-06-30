The Crestone Eagle • July, 2020

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the San Luis Valley

—Crestone Eagle

SLV Emergency and SLV Public Health has been posting daily updates as COVID spreads in the San Luis Valley. For current information you can go to slvemergency.org. You can also visit crestoneeagle.com or the Crestone Eagle on facebook for upated information

On June 24 they posted updates on the cases in the SLV for a 24 hour period and the information below:

These cases have been identified by public health agencies as of 2 pm on June 24, 2020. Unless otherwise notes, all numbers are cumulative.

385 SLV positive cases:

5 since 6/23

Alamosa County – 179 (+2)

Conejos County – 15

Costilla County – 18

Mineral County – 3 (+1)

RioGrande County – 69 (+1)

Saguache County – 101 (+1)

29 Hospitalized

265 Isolation Completed

7 Deaths

Numbers are updated weekdays at slvemergency.org/slv-covid-19/.

The FDA is releasing warnings about a group of hand sanitizers developed in Mexico that have an ingredient toxic to the skin and if ingested. Hand sanitizer has been in high demand since the pandemic started as an alternative to washing hands. Please read labels carefully and do not use sanitizer that has methanol or wood alcohol in it.

A team of Epidemiologists across the State has been working to establish metrics for local jurisdictions to determine when it is time for them to move into the “Protect Your Neighbor” phase, which is Colorado’s next step in safe and healthy reopening. According to Lilian Coll, SLV Regional Epidemiologist, who has been part of the workgroup, the metrics information will be presented to the Governor soon.

Individuals who would like ideas on how to support businesses during the pandemic can be a “Can Do Consumer.” Some ideas include:

– Patronizing small and local businesses in your area

– Becoming a mentor in your industry, volunteer your time to help others succeed

– Offer free services to business owners

– Wearing a mask when you enter a local business to help keep its’ employees and other customers healthy and safe

For questions about testing or for medical advice, please contact your primary care doctor or call one of the numbers below to start the screening process:

For symptomatic individuals only, call:

Rio Grande Hospital 719-657-4990

SLVHealth Respiratory Clinic 719-589-2511 ext. 9

For symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals who have had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 positive individual, call:

Valley-Wide Health Systems 719-589-3658 ext. 9 (M-F), 719-589-2562 (Sa/Su)

For general (non-medical) SLV COVID-19 related questions: slvepr@alamosacounty.org, 719-480-8719

This is a difficult time for many people. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please don’t hesitate to ask for support:

SLV Behavioral Health Group: 719-589-3671

24/7 Crisis Hotline: 1 (844) 493-TALK (8255), or text TALK to 38255

Online: www.colorado.gov/ruralmentalhealth, www.slvbhg.org

Note: Due to the large outbreak in Center, Colorado reports of cases there are given. Due to medical privacy concerns and low populations, there has not been a breakdown of other cases that may be in the towns of Crestone, Moffat, Saguache or Villa Grove.

People are encouraged to continue wearing masks and to socially distance to reduce the spread of COVID 19.