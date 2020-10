COVID in Crestone

By Mary Lowers

Sources at the Saguache County Public Health Department have confirmed there is a case of

COVID in the Crestone / Baca area. An “older” woman who was feeling sick went to the hospital

and tested positive for COVID. She was sent home to quarantine. She has nearly completed the

quarantine period. There are no other cases reported in the area . This case was not connected

to the Crestone Energy Fair as far as the Saguache County Health Department is concerned.