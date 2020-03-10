CPHA Statement on COVID-19 – Coronavirus

In response to COVID-19 now in Colorado, CPHA, an affiliate of the American Public Health Association (APHA), is providing information directly from APHA, in addition to local Colorado resources. COVID-19 is the illness caused by a novel, or new, coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. The virus is SARS-Co-V-2, and the disease the virus causes, coronavirus disease 2019, is abbreviated as COVID-19.

First, CPHA would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all the public health professionals and allies in Colorado who are working tirelessly to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency. We know our public health infrastructure has been underfunded for too long and this means we are responding with limited resources. Each of you who are deep in the response efforts work with dedication and passion, and for that, WE THANK YOU!

“Public health officials are monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak, which is a public health emergency. Misinformation, rumors and the rapidly changing nature of the outbreak are big problems, so APHA and the entire public health community are working overtime to ensure you have the facts. We are urging the public health community to share science-based information with the public and speaking out for funding and support to respond to the outbreak” (APHA, 2020).

Our responsibility as public health professionals to work toward health equity is even more critical during times of crisis. While our government and the health care system focuses on containment of COVID-19 and public health professionals work to provide information and resources, it is important to advocate for and assist those in our community who may not have the same voice and capacity to manage this outbreak for their families and themselves. Individuals who may be hourly/part time workers, have lower incomes, have functional or access needs, in rural areas, older adults, or stereotyped due to racial associations may find it increasingly difficult to manage self/forced quarantines, time off work, limited availability to resources, and their own health. It is up to us as a community in Colorado to acknowledge and understand the different situations we may all face and make sure the support we provide through policy, monies, and the community to address this outbreak will benefit all Coloradans.

