By Mary Lowers

Sharon Duran, 60, of Center lost her life in a head on collision east of Fort Garland on Hwy 160. Fatigued driving is believed to be a cause of the crash which is still under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

CSP dispatchers received a call about the accident on August 5, at about 9:30 PM. After investigation CSP Troopers determined a silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Jack Holker, 57, of Lindon, UT, traveling eastbound drifted into the westbound lane colliding with Sharon Duran’s 2007 Ford Focus head on.