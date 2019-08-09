By Mary Lowers
Sharon Duran, 60, of Center lost her life in a head on collision east of Fort Garland on Hwy 160. Fatigued driving is believed to be a cause of the crash which is still under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).
CSP dispatchers received a call about the accident on August 5, at about 9:30 PM. After investigation CSP Troopers determined a silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Jack Holker, 57, of Lindon, UT, traveling eastbound drifted into the westbound lane colliding with Sharon Duran’s 2007 Ford Focus head on.
Duran was pronounced dead at the scene. An eight year old passenger in Duran’s car was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Lindon was taken from the scene to the hospital with serious injuries. Seatbelts were in use in both vehicles.